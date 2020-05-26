Arkansas rains bring flood risk, forecasters say; severe weather possible in isolated areas

This National Weather Service graphic shows much of the northwestern half of Arkansas under a flash flood watch on Tuesday.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to last through at least Thursday, the National Weather Service reported Tuesday.

Strong to severe weather is possible through Thursday but is expected to be isolated, according to a briefing by the agency. Forecasters said the main concern with such storms will be strong to damaging winds.

Rains are likely during the afternoon and early evening through much of the week, ranging from a half-inch to more than an inch where they occur, creating a risk for localized flash flooding, the briefing states.

Most of northern, central and western Arkansas are under a flash-flood watch Tuesday, which includes areas that have received above-average rainfall so far this month.

Mountain Home in Baxter County and Waldron in Scott County saw a foot to 18 inches, the equivalent of three to four months of rain in a little more than three weeks, the agency reported.

Forecasters urged campers to pay attention to the weather, especially if near a creek or stream. People outdoors should monitor rain in the area because downpours upstream could impact their site, the weather service said.