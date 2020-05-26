State's case total rises 107, topping 6,000

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

The number of covid-19 cases reported in Arkansas rose 107 on Monday to 6,029, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The number of deaths attributed to the virus increased by one to 117, the department reported.

Officials are aware of 1,663 active cases in the state. Another 4,249 people who tested positive have recovered.

With Monday being a holiday, state officials opted not to hold a covid-19 briefing at the state Capitol. The next briefing is scheduled for this afternoon.

Asked about the latest numbers after a Memorial Day ceremony at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said there hadn't been any major changes.

"Yesterday was fairly level in comparison with the previous day, so I don't know that there's any news there," he said. "I think we've just got to watch it and we'll be able to talk about it more tomorrow."

The number of coronavirus patients in Arkansas hospitals Monday was 99, the department said. Overall, 617 people have been hospitalized.

The number of covid-19 patients on ventilators Monday was 17. Thus far, 114 patients have needed ventilators.

In Arkansas, 359 nursing home residents have tested positive for covid-19; 42 state deaths have been "related to nursing homes," according to the Health Department.

Nine deaths were linked to correctional facilities.

The hardest-hit place in the state thus far is Lincoln County. The site of two major Department of Correction facilities, the county has had 975 confirmed cases, the Health Department reported.

Pulaski County, the largest of the state's 75 counties, has had 793 confirmed cases, followed by St. Francis County with 639. Home of the Forrest City Federal Correctional Complex, St. Francis County has been one of the state's hot spots.

So far, 31.1 percent of the Arkansas cases have been in correctional facilities, while 5.3 percent have been in nursing homes. Health care workers account for 9.2 percent of the cases.

Calhoun County, population 5,189, remains the only Arkansas county with no confirmed cases.

Testing for the virus continues to rise, with 111,622 results tallied by Monday. Of those, 105,593 were negative.

Testing in May was 58,862 through Sunday, the Health Department's data showed.

Of those testing positive, 61 percent are male.

As elsewhere, covid-19 is proving particularly devastating to older populations. No one in Arkansas age 24 or younger has died after contracting the virus. Seventy-four percent of those who died were 65 or older; 23 percent were 45-64; and 3 percent were 25-44, according to the Health Department website.

Those falling ill in Arkansas are disproportionately non-white. While whites make up 79.1 percent of the state's population, they account for 52 percent of the state's covid-19 cases. Thirty-eight percent of those testing positive for covid-19 are black; the state's population, overall, is 15.7 percent black. Asians, who make up 1.7 percent of the population, account for 1 percent of those testing positive.

Pacific Islanders represent 3% of those testing positive, state data shows. (Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders make up 0.4 percent of the state's population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.) The race of 6 percent of those testing positive in Arkansas has been classified as "other."

Two-and-a-half months after Hutchinson declared a public health emergency, the state is slowly easing some restrictions. Since May 11, restaurants have been able to resume dine-in operations, though capacity has been cut and social distancing is required.

The state's freestanding bars can reopen today.

Last week, Hutchinson visited the White House and updated President Donald Trump on the state's recovery.

"In Arkansas, we're back to work," he said.

