State sports brief

BASEBALL

Opitz chosen for service team

University of Arkansas catcher Casey Opitz was named Monday to the SEC baseball community service team as part of the league's effort to recognize the accomplishments of athletes beyond the playing fields.

A junior from Centennial, Colo., Opitz is a leader in volunteerism among the Razorbacks by participating in Miracle League Baseball, shopping for and delivering Christmas gifts at Greenland Elementary School and other activities.

The Miracle League was designed to be inclusive, from barrier-free surfaces to helping work on misconceptions about individuals with mental and/or physical disabilities.

Opitz was selected as a team captain for the 2020 Razorbacks, along with pitcher Kevin Kopps.

Opitz played in all 16 games of the shortened season, starting 14 of them and hitting .302 with a team-high 6 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 11 RBI and 10 runs. Optiz threw out six runners on attempted steals.

-- Tom Murphy

Sports on 05/26/2020