Teen named as suspect in Little Rock homicide, police say

by John Lynch | Today at 12:18 p.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Jason Bridges, 19, was named on Tuesday as a suspect in last week's slaying of a Little Rock man fatally wounded at his Milkyway Drive home, police said.

Bridges is wanted on a capital-murder warrant in the Thursday death of Jeremy Parks, 22, Little Rock police announced on social media.

Witnesses told police that Parks had been shot by a man who came to the house asking for him. The encounter escalated into a fight with the killer then shooting Parks several times before fleeing in a blue sedan, police said.

Detectives were able to obtain surveillance video of that neighborhood during a search of the Stardust Village subdivision, which is about a block west of Woodbridge Drive and north of Mabelvale Cut Off Road.

