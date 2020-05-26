Trump threatens convention move

President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to yank the Republican National Convention from Charlotte, N.C., where it is scheduled to be held in August, accusing the state's Democratic governor of being in a "shutdown mood" that could prevent a fully attended event.

On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper moved the state into a second reopening phase by loosening restrictions on hair salons, barbers and restaurants. But he said the state must move cautiously, and he kept indoor entertainment venues, gyms and bars closed.

The president tweeted that he had "LOVE" for North Carolina, a swing state that he won in 2016, but he added that without a "guarantee" from Cooper, "we would be spending millions of dollars building the Arena to a very high standard without even knowing if the Democrat Governor would allow the Republican Party to fully occupy the space."

Trump wrote that if Cooper did not provide an answer "immediately," he would "be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site. This is not something I want to do."

Cooper's office responded that state officials are working with the GOP on convention decisions.

"State health officials are working with the RNC and will review its plans as they make decisions about how to hold the convention in Charlotte," Cooper spokeswoman Dory MacMillan said in an email. "North Carolina is relying on data and science to protect our state's public health and safety."

In an interview on Fox & Friends, Vice President Mike Pence said that without guarantees from North Carolina, Republicans might need to move the convention to a state further along in the reopening process. He praised the reopenings in Texas, Florida and Georgia -- all states with Republican governors.

Calling Trump's remarks "a very reasonable request," Pence told Fox that "having a sense now is absolutely essential because of the immense preparations that are involved, and we look forward to working with Gov. Cooper, getting a swift response and, if needs be, if needs be, moving the national convention to a state that is farther along on reopening and can say with confidence that we can gather there."

Changing sites would be difficult for reasons including the contract between GOP officials and Charlotte leaders. In April, the City Council voted to accept a $50 million federal grant for convention security. Before the vote, City Attorney Patrick Baker noted the overall contract requires parties to follow applicable laws and regulations, including Cooper's executive orders. A current order limits indoor gatherings to 10 people. Baker said GOP officials had discussed convention alternatives but did not elaborate.

A week ago, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel vowed on a call with reporters that the convention slated for Aug. 24-27 would be held at least partly in person.

During a subsequent Charlotte-area visit, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar sounded less certain when discussing convention preparations. He did not refer to a traditional in-person convention as a certainty, but rather noted that "we're several months away from the possibility of the RNC." Azar also praised Cooper's reopening moves.

The New York Times reported last week that Republicans were quietly discussing the possibility of a pared-down convention. Trump has wondered aloud to several aides why the convention can't be held in a hotel ballroom in Florida, a state with a Republican governor that is further along in relaxing restrictions related to the coronavirus.

Republicans are bound by their 2018 agreement to hold the convention in Charlotte. But Cooper and Vi Lyles, the mayor of Charlotte, have said they will let health experts determine whether the convention can be held safely.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Lyles has said her primary concern is the city's "vulnerable populations" who could fall ill from the virus.

Even before Monday, Trump made clear that he would blame Cooper and Lyles, who is also a Democrat, if the convention is altered or modified.

Information for this article was contributed by Maggie Haberman of The New York Times and by Jonathan Drew of The Associated Press.

A Section on 05/26/2020