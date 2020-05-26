A man tries to take cover under an umbrella Monday as he rides along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP/Wilfredo Lee)

Virgin Orbit's first launch attempt fails

LOS ANGELES -- Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit failed Monday on its first attempt to launch a test satellite into space aboard a rocket carried aloft by a Boeing 747 and released over the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Southern California.

The inaugural launch had appeared to be going well until moments after the rocket was dropped from beneath the left wing of the jumbo jet dubbed Cosmic Girl.

"We've confirmed a clean release from the aircraft. However, the mission terminated shortly into the flight. Cosmic Girl and our flight crew are safe and returning to base," Virgin Orbit said in its official Twitter commentary on the launch.

There was no immediate word on what went wrong.

The highly modified jumbo jet took off from Mojave Air and Space Port in the desert north of Los Angeles and flew just beyond the Channel Islands, where the drop occurred.

The rocket was supposed to fall for a few seconds before the first of its two stages ignited and hurtled it down the coast toward the South Pole to send its demonstration payload into a low Earth orbit.

The purpose of the flight was to gather data on every step of the launch process rather than to have a useful satellite in orbit; the demonstration payload was described as an inert mass, and the intended orbit was very low to avoid contributing to the problem of space junk.

The launch attempt followed five years of development of the 70-foot-long LauncherOne rocket.

9 shooting deaths noted in Chicago

CHICAGO -- At least nine people were fatally shot in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend, making it the deadliest one since 2015.

The dead were among at least 36 people shot from Friday afternoon through Monday morning, according to data kept by the Chicago Tribune.

The total comes despite a coronavirus stay-at-home order, severe storms on Saturday, and added police patrols.

Last year, 43 people were shot, seven fatally, over a holiday weekend that also included severe storms and an extra 1,200 patrol officers. The most shootings in one year came in 2016, with at least 69 shot and six killed. But 2015 saw more people killed, with 12 fatalities.

New police Superintendent David Brown said Friday that he expected the usual spike in violence to occur over the weekend. Patrols were stepped up, but he would not say how many extra officers were to be deployed.

Officers also were supposed to be "on the lookout for large gatherings" that are not allowed because of the pandemic, Brown said.

Air Force ends pilot-height restrictions

The Air Force has removed its height requirements for prospective pilots in a move that it said would encourage a more diverse pool of applicants, particularly women.

Previously, the Air Force had required officer applicants who wished to fly to be between 5 feet, 4 inches and 6 feet, 5 inches, with a sitting height of 34 to 40 inches.

Under the adjusted policy, which went into effect May 13, applicants who are shorter than 5 feet, 4 inches or taller than 6 feet, 5 inches will no longer be required to submit waivers.

Although most height waivers were approved, the restriction effectively eliminated about 44% of the U.S. female population between the ages of 20 and 29, the Air Force said.

"We're really focused on identifying and eliminating barriers to serve in the Air Force," Gwendolyn DeFilippi, an assistant deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services for the Air Force, said in a statement. "This is a huge win, especially for women and minorities of smaller stature who previously may have assumed they weren't qualified to join our team."

Abducted woman found safe, police say

A woman who said she was abducted by a college student suspected of killing two people in Connecticut has been found safe in New Jersey, police said Monday.

The 23-year-old woman, whose boyfriend was found shot to death Sunday at a home in Derby, Conn., was located at a rest stop near Paterson, N.J., with her 2016 Volkswagen Jetta.

The woman told police that Peter Manfredonia, 23, took her from the residence against her will, using her vehicle as a getaway car, authorities said.

Manfredonia, who is also suspected of killing a man and assaulting another Friday in Willington, Conn., was last seen Sunday walking along railroad tracks in East Stroudsburg, Pa., authorities said.

Manfredonia is believed to be armed with several guns stolen during a home invasion, according to police. Paterson is about a 90-minute drive from Derby. East Stroudsburg is about an hour farther west on Interstate 80.

Manfredonia, a University of Connecticut senior from Sandy Hook, is suspected of killing 62-year-old Ted DeMers and assaulting another man, possibly with a sword or machete, in Willington on Friday, authorities said.

The other victim, Nicholas Eisele, was found dead at his home Sunday. Earlier Sunday, a Willington man reported being held against his will by Manfredonia, who then left with food, several guns and the man's truck, which was later found abandoned, authorities said.

