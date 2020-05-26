Women jailed following Mother's Day shooting

TEXARKANA -- Two Mineral Springs women are facing battery charges in Miller County in connection with the shooting of a third woman on Mother's Day.

Terretta Shunte Thomas, 26, and Darian Jade Smith, 27, are accused of being the two occupants of a silver Hyundai Elantra which was reported fleeing the scene of a shooting May 10 in the 3400 block of Rice Street, according to a probable cause affidavit. The shooting left a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and in need of surgery.

An ear witness told investigators with the Texarkana Police Department she was on the phone with the victim of the shooting when she heard an altercation and then a gunshot after the victim told her Thomas had pulled up and Smith was with her. The witness also told police the two women live in Mineral Springs.

The victim allegedly told the first officer on the scene the same thing.

Howard County Sheriff Brian McJunkins spotted the Hyundai and stopped it on Arkansas 27. McJunkins allegedly found two 9 mm handguns in the car.

The victim was treated at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas, for the gunshot which entered her right abdomen and exited through her hip.

Thomas and Smith are being held in the Miller County jail with bail set at $100,000 each. They both had initial court appearances May 15 and are scheduled to appear again in court June 9.

