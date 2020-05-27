Bentonville City Council gives OK for airport grant funds

The fieldhouse Thaden Field at Bentonville Municipal Airport is shown Tuesday. The City Council accepted a $69,000 grant through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The money will go into the general airport fund, Chuck Chadwick, airport manager, said. Go to nwaonline.com/200527Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

BENTONVILLE -- The City Council on Tuesday night accepted grant money for the Municipal Airport.

The $69,000 grant will come through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The money will go into the general airport fund, Chuck Chadwick, airport manager, said in a letter to Mayor Stephanie Orman and the City Council.

Recognizing Gardner The City Council on Tuesday night adopted a resolution to recognize, commend and congratulate Cpl. Will Gardner’s retirement. The resolution also recognized Gardner’s military and public service career, including more than 14 years with the Bentonville Police Department. Source: Bentonville

The money can only be used f0r purposes directly related to the airport such as reimbursement of operational and maintenance expenses, the letter stated.

Other local airports also will receive grant money from the act. The Rogers airport will receive $157,000, and the Fayetteville and Springdale airports $69,000 each, according to the Federal Aviation Administration website.

There was no discussion about the item among the council members, and it unanimously passed 8-0. All other agenda items also passed unanimously.

The council also approved applying for grant money for road-related projects.

The city will apply for $1.1 million from the federal-aid Surface Transportation Block Grant Program-Attributable program to help pay for environmental and initial design for improvements to Greenhouse Road, according to council documents. The project is a partnership between Bentonville and Centerton. If awarded, the grant will pay 80% of the project cost, and the remaining 20% must be matched by the applicants, according to council documents.

The council also approved applying for grants related to the Bella Vista Bypass interchange. The city will apply for $500,000 from the federal-aid Transportation Alternatives Program Fund for a tunnel under the interchange. The grant, if awarded, will pay 80% of the project cost and the city must match 20%, according to council documents.

The city also was given the OK to apply for $250,000 from the federal-aid Transportation Alternatives Program to construct approaches to the tunnel under the interchange. If awarded, the grant will pay 80% of the total project cost and the city must match 20%.

The council approved an amended agreement with McClelland Consulting Engineers for the design of Southwest A Street from Walton Boulevard to West Central Avenue. The cost --$482,960 -- will come from the bond account.

The council approved an agreement with Ecological Design Group for $117,750 for the design and construction administration of a bridge over Little Sugar Creek at Bella Vista Lake Park.

A $811,198 bid to replace Town Vu Road Bridge at McKissic Creek also was approved. Crossland Heavy Contractors was the low bidder.

