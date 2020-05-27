'Bill of Rights sanctuary' ordinance tabled in Sebastian County

GREENWOOD — The Sebastian County Quorum Court opted during its regular meeting Tuesday to defer discussion of becoming a “Bill of Rights sanctuary” for another month.

The justices of the peace voted to table the ordinance until the Quorum Court's meeting in June.

Scott County became the first Arkansas county to approve a “Bill of Rights Ordinance” on Jan. 21, with the county declaring that it would not enforce any laws it deems unconstitutional. Section 4 of the ordinance focuses on federal, state and local laws involving guns, declaring laws null and void in Scott County if they require registration, confiscation or buybacks of guns.

This is part of a “Second Amendment sanctuary” trend in some states, particularly in Virginia, where more than 100 cities and counties have adopted some sort of Second Amendment sanctuary resolution. It is in response to “sanctuary cities,” where local police limit how much they enforce federal immigration laws.

The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states: “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”