Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

'Bill of Rights sanctuary' ordinance tabled in Sebastian County

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 6:24 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption

GREENWOOD — The Sebastian County Quorum Court opted during its regular meeting Tuesday to defer discussion of becoming a “Bill of Rights sanctuary” for another month.

The justices of the peace voted to table the ordinance until the Quorum Court's meeting in June.

Scott County became the first Arkansas county to approve a “Bill of Rights Ordinance” on Jan. 21, with the county declaring that it would not enforce any laws it deems unconstitutional. Section 4 of the ordinance focuses on federal, state and local laws involving guns, declaring laws null and void in Scott County if they require registration, confiscation or buybacks of guns.

This is part of a “Second Amendment sanctuary” trend in some states, particularly in Virginia, where more than 100 cities and counties have adopted some sort of Second Amendment sanctuary resolution. It is in response to “sanctuary cities,” where local police limit how much they enforce federal immigration laws.

The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states: “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT