Governor: Name-dropping joke, not funny

DETROIT -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer acknowledged Tuesday that her husband dropped her name in an effort to get his boat in the water for the Memorial Day weekend but said it simply was a "failed attempt at humor" during a phone call with a recreation business.

"He thought it might get a laugh. It didn't," Whitmer said, "and to be honest I wasn't laughing either when it was relayed to me because I knew how it would be perceived."

At a news conference, Whitmer responded to reports that began with Facebook posts by the owner of NorthShore Dock in northern Michigan.

Tad Dowker said his staff took a call last week from Whitmer's husband, Marc Mallory. After his staff explained the backlog of other requests, Dowker wrote that Mallory replied, 'I am the husband to the governor, will this make a difference?'"

Whitmer and Mallory own a home in the Elk Rapids area.

"Knowing it wouldn't make a difference, he jokingly asked if being married to me might move him up in the queue," Whitmer said in a statement, "He regrets it. I wish it wouldn't have happened, and that's really all we have to say about it."

Dad admits college admissions bribery

A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty Tuesday to bribing Georgetown University's former tennis coach $50,000 to get his daughter admitted as a fake athletic recruit.

Robert Repella, 61, of Ambler, Pa., entered a plea to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 10 months in prison and a $40,000 fine.

Charging documents released Tuesday allege that Repella paid Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst $50,000 in 2017 to get his daughter admitted as an athlete. Ernst listed Repella's daughter as one of his recruits, prosecutors say, and she was admitted in 2018. She went on to compete on the women's tennis team during her freshman year, according to the university's website.

"My family, and most importantly, my daughter, knew nothing about this," he said in a statement.

Repella is the 55th person to be charged in the college admissions bribery scandal and is the 26th to plead guilty in the case.

A Georgetown University spokeswoman declined to comment on the case.

Governor vetoes bill to rein in her power

TOPEKA, Kan. -- Kansas' Democratic governor vetoed Tuesday a coronavirus measure passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, ratcheting up a partisan dispute over her response to the pandemic and possibly setting up a court fight over her power to direct it.

Gov. Laura Kelly not only vetoed the measure approved by lawmakers in the last moments of their 2020 session to curb her emergency powers, but promised to issue a new emergency declaration to replace one that was set to expire. Many Republicans believe she doesn't have the legal authority to do that.

The bill approved Friday required Kelly to get permission from legislative leaders to keep businesses closed for more than 15 days or to exercise other broad powers granted to governors during emergencies after May 31. Counties that could document a case for lesser restrictions could impose them.

Because legislators adjourned for the year, they cannot override a Kelly veto. Republicans had hoped that passing a bill would box Kelly in because her existing state of emergency was set to expire Tuesday.

The bill was meant to shield businesses and health care providers from coronavirus-related lawsuits and take control of the state's pandemic response from Kelly, including decisions about how to spend $1.25 billion in federal relief funds.

Kelly imposed a statewide stay-at-home order from March 30 until May 4 and plans to lift restrictions on businesses in phases through June 23.

Public files case returns to lower court

ST. LOUIS -- A Missouri appeals court Tuesday sent a lawsuit over fees charged by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's administration for an open records request back to a lower court for further consideration.

St. Louis attorney Elad Gross, a Democratic candidate for Missouri attorney general, sued in 2018 after Parson's administration sent him a $3,618 bill to process an open records request related to former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Parson's office based the bill on an estimated 90 hours of staff processing time at $40 per hour. Gross appealed to the Missouri Western District court of appeals after Cole County Judge Patricia Joyce dismissed the lawsuit, ruling that charging the research fees does not violate the state's Sunshine Law.

The Missouri Press Association, the Freedom Center of Missouri, the ACLU of Missouri, and the Sunshine and Government Accountability Project contended in briefs filed in support of Gross that government's charging attorneys fees for records increases the cost of records requests by thousands of dollars and isn't authorized under the Sunshine Law.

