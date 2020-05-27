• Theophylactos, the Greek Orthodox bishop who is head of the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem built over the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born, has reopened the church to visitors after a nearly three-month closure because of the pandemic.

• Morgan Jacobsen, a Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman, said a man in his 60s survived and walked out for help after being attacked by a grizzly bear that he surprised when he rounded a corner on a mountain bike trail in Big Sky.

• Katie Miller, press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence and one of two people working at the White House complex known to have tested positive for covid-19 in early May, is back at work after recovering.

• Colleen Hewson and her husband, Marvin, a retired couple from Clinton, Mich., who were on a trip to Italy when the coronavirus pandemic struck and were unable to book a flight home, spent 2½ months in Pompeii before finally getting to visit its ancient ruins when authorities lifted the city's lockdown.

• Kevin Grant escaped with small cuts after a turtle, likely launched into the air after being struck by a passing vehicle, smashed into the windshield of a car being driven by his sister on a highway in Savannah, Ga., and got stuck halfway through the glass.

• John Russo Jr., a judge who suggested in 2016 that a woman seeking a restraining order could "close your legs" to prevent a sexual assault, was removed from the bench by the New Jersey Supreme Court, which permanently barred him from presiding over a courtroom.

• Christopher Black, 23, and Erik Whittington, 24, who didn't get a permit to film a campaign ad for a district attorney candidate featuring a car squealing its tires in a Columbus, Ga., parking lot, were charged with damaging government property after the video was posted on social media.

• Justin Elkins, a Mississippi Highway Patrol sergeant, said authorities are searching for a suspect who sprayed a pickup with bullets, killing the driver, in what was believed to be an interstate road-rage incident near Ocean Springs.

• Alessandro Breda, 12, who had recently watched a video on what to do if you run into a bear, kept his cool and urged his grandmother to remain calm while he backed away from a sizable brown bear encountered during a family hike at a park in Trentino in northern Italy.

