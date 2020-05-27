Sections
Jacksonville names Hibbs interim police chief

by William Sanders | Today at 6:06 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Jacksonville police vehicle is shown in this 2014 file photo. ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staton Breidenthal)

Brett Hibbs became interim chief of the Jacksonville Police Department on Wednesday, becoming the department's sixth chief in a little more than three years.

The announcement was made in a press release from Mayor Bob Johnson.

Hibbs, who was a lieutenant on the force, will replace Joseph McCollough, who was named interim chief in November. McCullough will stay with the department as a captain.

Hibbs is a 25-year veteran of the department and a graduate of the FBI national academy, the release said.

The Police Department was “not progressing and heading in the direction to serve the citizen of Jacksonville at the level they deserve,” Johnson said in the release.

Since Kenny Boyd retired as chief of the department in April 2017, the job has been held by Geoffrey Herweg, who was disqualified from holding the job; Robert Bamburg, the city attorney who served as department director; John Franklin, who resigned under pressure last October; McCollough; and now Hibbs.

