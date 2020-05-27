Officials: I-630 lanes to close to apply markings

FILE — Cars travel east along Interstate 630 in Little Rock in this March 6, 2020 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Roadwork will intermittently close lanes on Interstate 630 in Little Rock from Wednesday through June 5, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The middle and outside lanes in both directions between Baptist Health Drive and University Avenue will be alternately closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily, weather permitting, a Transportation Department release states.

Crews will be placing permanent pavement markings, according to the agency.

Officials said striping will also occur on Interstate 430 between Shackleford Drive and Rodney Parham Road.