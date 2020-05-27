Newport boy swimming in river dies

A 16-year-old Newport boy drowned while attempting to swim across the Buffalo River on Monday afternoon, according to the National Park Service.

The teenager was swimming in a "deep and swift" current at Grinder's Ferry, authorities said Tuesday. Witnesses said the boy began struggling as he swam, went underwater as he neared the other side of the river and never resurfaced. He was not wearing a life jacket, according to the National Park Service.

Authorities received a distress call about 5:15 p.m.

National Park Service Rangers, the Searcy County sheriff's office and the Searcy County dive team began a search. The dive team found the body in 10-15 feet of swift and murky water about 7:45 p.m.

The river level was "moderate" at the time of the drowning, according to the National Park Service.

Metro on 05/27/2020