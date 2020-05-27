Off the Wire

BASKETBALL
Tech's Moretti turning pro
Texas Tech guard Davide Moretti is skipping his final season to turn pro with Olimpia Milano is his home country of Italy. The Euroleague club announced the signing of Moretti on Tuesday, ending a three-year Texas Tech career that included a school record in free-throw accuracy at 90.6% (213 of 235). Moretti played a strong supporting role in helping the Red Raiders reach the NCAA championship game during the 2018-19 season. Texas Tech lost to Virginia in overtime. Moretti averaged 13 points and 2.3 assists last season.
