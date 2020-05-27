100 years ago

May 27, 1920

• W.N. Siratt, a lawyer of North Little Rock, was arrested yesterday, following information filed against him on the charge of transporting, selling and concealing whiskey. Siratt's hearing will be held by W.S. Allen, United States commissioner, at 2 o'clock this afternoon. The officers say they found whiskey at his home, 301 Olive street, North Little Rock. He was held in the county jail yesterday afternoon in default of $1,000 bond.

50 years ago

May 27, 1970

FORT SMITH -- State Senator Milt Earnhart of Fort Smith Tuesday defended a secret meeting of the state's circuit and chancery judges, held to discuss ways to handle courtroom violence. Earnhart said he believed "most members of the legislature would not think this a violation of the intent of the Freedom of Information Act." The judges met in April, but the meeting was not revealed until last week, when George Bentley of the Arkansas Gazette reported it had been held.

25 years ago

May 27, 1995

SILOAM SPRINGS -- John Brown University in Siloam Springs and 13 other schools in the Coalition of Christian Colleges and Universities are banking on a spirit of generosity to soften the blow from the Foundation of New Era Philanthropy's bankruptcy. Bob Andringa, president of the Washington, D.C., coalition, said the 14 member schools involved in the alleged scam by New Era are unanimous in offering a plan in which schools that received profits from foundation investments return them to the bankruptcy pot to help those that lost money. Andringa said he hopes the action will encourage all nonprofit organizations that profited from their association with the Philadelphia-based New Era to do likewise.

10 years ago

May 27, 2010

• J.A. Fair High School, damaged Tuesday afternoon when rainwater caused a portion of the roof to fall in, will be closed again today to students. But classes are scheduled to resume Friday at the campus, district officials announced Wednesday. All J.A. Fair employees will report to work today to prepare for the return of students, who will be assigned to classrooms and auxiliary space -- such as the auditorium and the two gymnasiums -- that are away from the school's north wing, which bore the brunt of the structural and water damage. The school will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday and will reopen Tuesday through Friday for semester exams that will bring an end to the 2009-10 school year.

