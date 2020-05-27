Russia criticizes U.S. treaty exit Australians find virus on freighter

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 file photo, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov listens for a journalist's question during his annual roundup news conference in Moscow, Russia. Top diplomats from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany discussed ways on Thursday April 30, 2020, to advance peace process for eastern Ukraine, but failed to achieve any tangible progress. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

Australians find

virus on freighter

The Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia -- A coronavirus cluster was detected Tuesday on a freight ship berthed in the Australian west coast port of Fremantle, raising questions about why local authorities weren't alerted to the danger.

Six of 48 crew members from the Al-Kuwait tested positive for the virus four days after the livestock carrier arrived from the United Arab Emirates on Friday, Western Australia state Premier Mark McGowan said.

The six infected crew were transferred to hotel quarantine in the nearby city of Perth while health officials consider what to do with the remaining 42 on board, he said.

Authorities expect more crew members will get sick and the ship will need a deep cleaning before it can leave.

Two federal government departments disagreed with the Western Australian government's account of how the Kuwait-registered ship was permitted to dock.

McGowan said the Al-Kuwait left the United Arab Emirates on May 7 and was given permission by Australia's Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment on Wednesday to berth at Fremantle despite the vessel's report that three crew members had elevated temperatures.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud told Australian Broadcasting Corp. the ship's master had reported "three deckhands were sick, but did not have the symptoms of covid-19."

The premier said Australian Border Force gave final approval on Friday for the ship to dock at Fremantle despite the ship's master reporting one crew member running a high temperature and three showing similar symptoms in the previous 15 days.

Australian Border Force denied in a statement receiving any reports of illness on board.

Littleproud said his department was first advised by the ship's agent the day it docked in Fremantle that someone on board had a fever and covid-19 symptoms.

McGowan said the pilot has been placed in quarantine. He said no locals should have been allowed on the ship.

"We're very concerned and, to a degree, disappointed, but we're trying to find out who knew what and when so that we can learn lessons from this," McGowan said.

A Section on 05/27/2020