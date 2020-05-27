Seventh Washington County resident dies of coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. - Photo by NIAID-RML via AP

SPRINGDALE -- A seventh Washington County resident has died of covid-19, according to the coroner.

A 63-year-old man from Springdale died Monday, Coroner Roger Morris said. He died at a local hospital and wasn't a nursing home resident, Morris said.

Two Oklahoma residents have also died in Washington County. No Benton County residents have died of the virus, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Washington County had 276 covid-19 cases as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Health Department. Benton County had 297 cases.

