Springdale School Board holds special meeting, takes no action

SPRINGDALE -- The School Board on Tuesday called a rare special meeting, which consisted entirely of an executive session.

All board members except one attended the meeting in person at the School District administration building. The public wasn't allowed in the building, although the meeting was broadcast live on the district's YouTube page.

Executive sessions are held in private, so board members were off camera most of the time, except to call the meeting to order and to adjourn about 40 minutes later. They did not take any action.

After the meeting, board President Michelle Cook didn't return a message seeking comment.

Superintendent Jim Rollins also didn't participate in the meeting. He said late Tuesday the board probably is working on a game plan for moving forward in the event he accepts the job with the institute.

Wrapping up a school year disrupted by the covid-19 pandemic has been a challenge, one that has consumed much of his time, Rollins said. He added he appreciates the patience of both the institute's board and the Springdale School Board as they await his decision about the job.

Rick Schaeffer, district communications director, said Tuesday he didn't know the reason for the meeting.

The Arkansas Freedom of Information Act allows public boards to hold executive sessions to consider employment, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining or resignation of any public officer or employee.

It's unclear whether the meeting was related to Rollins, who has an offer from the Northwest Technical Institute board to become that school's next president. Rollins, the district's superintendent since 1982, said two weeks ago he was still mulling the offer.

The Springdale School Board evaluated Rollins' performance in January. The board granted him a 7.3% raise -- increasing his salary to $243,000 -- but declined to extend his contract another year, as it typically does following its annual performance review of the superintendent. His contract expires at the end of 2021.

The institute is a state-supported school offering several programs for high school students and adults, including industrial maintenance, diesel technology, nursing and information technology. About 225 postsecondary students and 300 high school students are enrolled.

