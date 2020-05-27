STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: Kjerstad named All-American | UA teams recognized for 31 honors

BASEBALL

Kjerstad named All-American

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad was named an All-American on Tuesday by Collegiate Baseball newspaper.

The publication's All-America team is the only one issued thus far for the college baseball season that was cut short after March 12 by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kjerstad, a unanimous preseason All-American, was hitting .448 with 6 home runs, 20 RBI and 19 runs scored through the first 15 games. The Amarillo, Texas, native had a .513 on-base percentage and a .791 slugging percentage in 67 at-bats and had a hit in every game.

The junior, who is expected to be a first-round draft pick in next month's Major League Baseball Draft, became the 28th All-American recipient in Arkansas baseball history.

Kjerstad hit .581 (7 of 12) during an opening weekend sweep of Eastern Illinois with 4 home runs and 10 RBI, and all his hits drove in at least one run. He picked up Collegiate Baseball national player of the week honors for that big performance, and he was also named SEC co-player of the week.

Kjerstad had multiple-hit games in all three of Arkansas' games at the Shriner's College Classic, with his .538 average in Houston earning all-tournament honors.

Kjerstad hit a game-winning home run in the bottom of the ninth inning in a 5-3 win over South Alabama on March 8, the first walk-off home run by a Razorback in exactly seven years.

Kjerstad led the SEC with 30 hits, 53 total bases and his .791 slugging percentage at the time of the suspension.

-- Tom Murphy

TRACK AND FIELD

UA teams recognized for 31 honors

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's and women's track and field teams were recognized by a combined 31 All-American honors presented by United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, (USTFCCCA) it was announced Tuesday.

The All-American honors were based on who qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championships, which were scheduled to be held in Albuquerque, N.M., in March before being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Arkansas' All-American honors led the nation, followed by LSU (29), Oregon (25), Florida (22), Kentucky (20) and Texas A&M (20).

Razorbacks distance runners Katie Izzo and Carina Viljoen each earned three All-American honors: Izzo qualified in the 3,000 meters, 5,000 and distance medley relay, while Viljoen qualified in the 1,500, 3,000 and distance medley relay.

Receiving two honors each were Morgan Burks-Magee (1,600 and distance medley) and Krissy Gear (1,500, distance medley). Single All-American honors were awarded to Devin Clark (5,000), G'Auna Edwards (long jump), Rosey Effiong (1,600 relay), Lauren Martinez (pole vault), Bailee McCorkle (pole vault), Paris Peoples (1,600 relay) and Tiana Wilson (1,600 relay).

The Arkansas men's team had 11 athletes receive 14 All-American honors. Jeremy Farr qualified for the 400 and 1,600 relay, Cameron Griffith in the 3,000 and distance medley relay, and Laquan Nairn in the long jump and triple jump.

Single honors were awarded to Markus Ballengee (heptathlon), Jalen Brown (1,600 relay), Travean Caldwell (distance medley), Luke George (distance medley), Kris Hari (60), Lesley Mahlakoane (1,600), Kieran Taylor (distance medley) and Hunter Woodhall (1,600).

-- Bob Holt

Sports on 05/27/2020