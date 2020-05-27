Texas man dies after vehicle veers off I-30, flips in Arkansas; separate wreck kills boy, 3, officials say

A Texas man died in Hot Springs County after a vehicle he was traveling in Tuesday veered off Interstate 30 and overturned multiple times, state police said.

A Ford Explorer was driving east on Interstate 30 through heavy rain around 12:05 a.m. when it left the road, according to a state police preliminary report.

The vehicle overturned several times and struck multiple trees, the report states. Andres Casarez, 50, of New Braunfels, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries from the crash were reported by state police.

A few hours later, around 5 a.m., a 71-year-old man died after a wreck in Sevier County, troopers said.

Ursulo Perez-Munoz of Gillham was driving a Dodge Neon north on U.S. 71 north of De Queen when the vehicle crossed the centerline, according to a separate report.

The Neon struck a southbound Dodge Dart, and Perez-Munoz died, state police said.

The driver of the Neon was also injured.

It was cloudy at the time of the wreck, and the road was wet, according to the report.

On Sunday, a 3-year-old boy died after a wreck in Hope, officials said.

A BMW X5 was traveling east on I-30 around 6:15 p.m. when the vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree, a separate report states. The boy died, according to the Hempstead County coroner’s office, and four adults were listed by state police as injured in the wreck.

At least 206 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary numbers indicate.