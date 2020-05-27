The show goes on

Eureka Springs is full of unique shops and fine little restaurants, but most folks probably know the city for its giant statue of Jesus--Christ of the Ozarks--and the Passion Play that goes with it.

But how visit either in the age of social distancing?

The pandemic was enough to shut down Broadway, so what chance did the Passion Play have? Apparently, the odds are good when you're telling the Story.

Bill Bowden, this newspaper's intrepid reporter who provides so much material for editorials, spoke with the folks in charge of the biggest performance in Eureka Springs: "The Passion Play is limiting attendance to 1,000. ... every other row will be empty, and groups will be asked to leave seven vacant seats (about 12 feet) between them and the next group. Many adjustments have been made for opening night. Hand sanitizer will be available at every entrance and exit, according to the plan submitted by the Passion Play and approved by the Health Department."

On top of all of that, a good number of actors will be wearing masks, the exception being the top performers, including the person playing Jesus.

The show will continue through October, with seats being sanitized after every performance. Do be sure to wear a mask if you attend, purchase your tickets online and of course, don't go if you're feeling sick. Other than that, enjoy! The show must go on. As does the Story.

Editorial on 05/27/2020