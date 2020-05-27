U.S. wraps up insider-trading probe of 3 senators

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, listens as Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member, questions White House lawyer Steven Menashi, President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit, about his work on immigration issues, including a controversial policy to separate migrant children from their families at the southern border, during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Menashi's guarded responses were frustrating at times to both Democrats and Republicans on the Judiciary panel. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department has notified Sens. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., James Inhofe, R-Okla., and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., that it has closed insider trading investigations of their stock sales before the coronavirus pandemic crashed global markets, according to people familiar with the investigation.

The notifications leaves open a Justice Department investigation into Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., who earlier this month stepped down as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee after FBI agents seized his cellphone and executed a search warrant for his electronic communications.

Loeffler's office and an aide to Feinstein confirmed that the two senators were informed Tuesday afternoon that the Justice Department has ended an inquiry into their stock trades and that neither will be investigated further. A similar notification was given to Inhofe, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Burr spokeswoman Caitlin Carroll declined to comment.

Inhofe's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Aides for Feinstein and Loeffler previously acknowledged that the senators had been in contact with federal law enforcement and denied impropriety. Feinstein had been questioned by FBI agents about stock sales, which she has said were done by her husband and without her knowledge, a spokesperson said. Loeffler's office acknowledged that she had turned over documents related to stock sales in which she says she did not actively participate.

Disclosure records show that Feinstein and her husband sold $1.5 million-$6 million worth of stock between Jan. 31 and Feb. 18.

A spokeswoman for Loeffler said she had provided documents and information to the Justice Department, Securities and Exchange Commission, and Senate Ethics Committee "establishing that she and her husband acted entirely appropriately and observed both the letter and the spirit of the law."

"Today's clear exoneration by the Department of Justice affirms what Senator Loeffler has said all along -- she did nothing wrong," said spokesman Stephen Lawson.​

The SEC was aware of Tuesday's actions by the Justice Department, a person familiar with the matter said, but the status of its inquiry was unclear.

The Justice Department has been investigating stock trades Burr made since March. The inquiry came after a review of public disclosures, first reported by the Center for Responsive Politics and ProPublica, that showed Burr and his wife sold 33 stocks worth between $628,033 and $1.72 million -- including many in sectors hit hard by the pandemic, such as the hotel, restaurant and shipping industries.

The Senate Intelligence Committee received numerous coronavirus briefings in the weeks leading up to the February sell-off, according to people familiar with the investigation. ​Burr's brother-in-law also sold significant shares in February, ProPublica has reported.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., with ranking member Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., right, questions Secretary of the Army and Secretary of Defense nominee Mark Esper during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

From late February through mid-March, the stock market posted steep declines as the coronavirus reached the United States and states began implementing stay-home orders that hampered or shut down large segments of the American economy.

A Section on 05/27/2020