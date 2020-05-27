UNDER THE RADAR: Gosnell’s Jydarian Young

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Gosnell’s Jydarian Young.

Class: 2020

Position: Running Back, Safety

Size: 5-10, 200 pounds

Stats: Young had 147 carries for 1,210 yards and 12 touchdowns, and 8 catches for 232 yards and a touchdown on offense. Defensively he recorded 146 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 2 interceptions, 5 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles and recovered 3 fumbles.

Interest: Ouachita Baptist, Arkansas Tech, Harding

Gosnell Coach Lewis Earnest:

"He ran a 4.57 (in the 40-yard dash) when we timed him before the season. He’s probably a little faster than that. I feel like he was one of the best players in the state this past year. He had a shoulder injury missed the first three games and we went 0-3 in those three games, and he was a big reason why we went 0-3. Just a dynamic player. He did all that in eight games. He has a nose for the football. Great hands. He’s very coachable.

“He could be running back and safety at (Division II). He might be a walk-on FCS player."

Academically eligible after NCAA waived ACT/SAT requirements:

"I reached back out to the colleges but they didn’t reach back. They might be full on scholarships."