WATCH LIVE: Gov, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. virus update

FILE — Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters during his daily briefing at the Capitol in Little Rock in this May 15 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response from Jonesboro at 1:30 p.m.

At 6,180, the total number of covid-19 cases remained unchanged Wednesday morning from those reported by the state Health Department on Tuesday evening. The number of reported deaths also remained unchanged, at 119.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6IYyMmhxkA]