57-year-old faces threatening count

North Little Rock police arrested a woman accused of threatening someone on their own property Tuesday morning, according to a report.

A woman told police that Amzy Borel, 57, went to the woman's property in the 4400 block of East Broadway and threatened her, saying "I'm going to kill you," according to the report. Borel then threw a large piece of cinder block and a hand rake, which hit the woman in the shin, the report said.

The woman said she held Borel down until police arrived, despite Borel grabbing her face, according to the report.

Borel was arrested just after 7:30 a.m. and taken to the Pulaski County jail where she was charged with felony terroristic threatening.

Jacksonville man held in theft case

A Jacksonville man was arrested by Arkansas State Police troopers on Tuesday afternoon, accused of stealing clothes from a department store, according to a report.

A trooper was called about 12:40 p.m. to the Dillard's store at 3929 McCain Blvd. in McCain Mall where an employee pointed to Roosevelt Griffin, 60, who was entering the store and said Griffin was stealing clothes, the report said.

Griffin turned around when he saw the trooper but was subsequently arrested. The trooper found more than $1,000 worth of clothes behind a soft-drink machine and returned them to the store, according to the report.

Griffin was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was charged with felony theft of property.

Metro on 05/28/2020