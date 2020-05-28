Accept petitions, Oklahoma told

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma secretary of state’s office must accept a group’s petitions to get a question on the November ballot that seeks to reduce the state’s incarceration rate, the state’s highest court ruled, dismissing concerns that doing so would be unsafe because of the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday gave Secretary of State Michael Rogers 10 days to begin vetting the 26,000 signatures collected by the Yes on 805 group, The Oklahoman reported. State Question 805 would prohibit the use of prior felony convictions to enhance sentences for nonviolent crimes.

“This is a victory for the 260,000 Oklahomans who supported Yes on 805 with their signature and expect to see it on a ballot in 2020,” Yes on 805’s president, Sarah Edwards, said in a news release. “We’re grateful the court has ruled in favor of honoring the democratic ballot initiative process and look forward to turning in our signatures as soon as possible.”