Aces in the hole

J.D. CLARK, No. 8 Maumelle Country Club, gap wedge, 124 yards. Witnesses: Brian Hagewood, Jimmy Romine and Jeff Johnson

BRIAN HAGEWOOD, No. 8 Maumelle Country Club, pitching wedge, 124 yards. Witnesses: J.D. Clark, Jimmy Romine and Jeff Johnson

WAYNE THOMPSON, No. 4 Brinkley Country Club, 5-iron, 158 yards. Witnesses: Steve Henry, Regina Rathburn and Ron Rathburn

DEBBIE WARE, No. 17 Chenal Country Club Founders Course, 6-iron, 113 yards. Witnesses: Charlene Julian and Bridgett Norwood

BOB ELLIOTT, No. 4 Centennial Valley Country Club, gap wedge, 104 yards. Witnesses: Tom Holtz and Henry Hawk

Sports on 05/28/2020