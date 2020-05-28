J.D. CLARK, No. 8 Maumelle Country Club, gap wedge, 124 yards. Witnesses: Brian Hagewood, Jimmy Romine and Jeff Johnson
BRIAN HAGEWOOD, No. 8 Maumelle Country Club, pitching wedge, 124 yards. Witnesses: J.D. Clark, Jimmy Romine and Jeff Johnson
WAYNE THOMPSON, No. 4 Brinkley Country Club, 5-iron, 158 yards. Witnesses: Steve Henry, Regina Rathburn and Ron Rathburn
DEBBIE WARE, No. 17 Chenal Country Club Founders Course, 6-iron, 113 yards. Witnesses: Charlene Julian and Bridgett Norwood
BOB ELLIOTT, No. 4 Centennial Valley Country Club, gap wedge, 104 yards. Witnesses: Tom Holtz and Henry Hawk
MAKE AN ACE? TELL US ABOUT IT!
Email jhalpern@adgnewsroom.com
Sports on 05/28/2020
Print Headline: Aces in the hole
