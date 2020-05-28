Arkansas to host Baylor women in Big 12/SEC Challenge

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey talks with guard Trinity Oliver (3) during an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

— Arkansas is scheduled to host women’s basketball powerhouse Baylor at Bud Walton Arena as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge during the 2020-21 season.

A date for the game has not been scheduled, but past challenge games have been played in December. Arkansas defeated Kansas State 81-72 in last year’s challenge on Dec. 7.

As the reigning national champion, Baylor had a 28-2 record and was ranked No. 3 when the 2019-20 season was canceled in March.

The Bears went 17-1 in the Big 12 and won the conference regular-season championship for the 10th consecutive season.

Three Baylor players were selected in this year’s WNBA Draft, including 2020 first-team All-American Lauren Cox. The Bears are coached by Kim Mulkey, a three-time national champion as a head coach who was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year.

The Razorbacks are coming off a 24-8 season. They were expected to be selected for their first NCAA Tournament since 2015, when they were eliminated by Baylor with a 73-44 loss in the second round.

The Arkansas-Baylor matchup comes on the heels of two five-star recruits in Arkansas committing to the respective schools. Fort Smith Northside guard Jersey Wolfenbarger committed to play for the Razorbacks on April 27, and Bentonville forward Maryam Dauda committed to the Bears on May 17.