Arkansas woman arrested on capital murder charge

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:13 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Mika Seay

A Jordan woman was arrested Wednesday on a charge of attempted capital murder after, police said, a man identified as her ex-husband was shot in the face.

Mika Seay, 36, is also charged with first-degree domestic battery.

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies responded early Saturday morning to a report that a shooting victim was en route to Baxter Regional Medical Center. Deputies spoke to the man, who told them he had accidentally shot himself.

However, a witness to the shooting said Seay had shot the man while they were inside a car.

A judge had granted Seay a temporary order of protection against Loosey in December, and the case for a permanent order remains pending, according to online court records.

Seay was booked into the county jail and released less then an hour later on $100,000 bond.

