This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. - Photo by NIAID-RML via AP
BENTONVILLE -- Benton County has its first covid-19 death, according to the coroner.
A 98-year-old woman died Friday at her Bentonville home, according to the statement from Daniel Oxford. She wasn't a nursing home resident.
Benton County had 339 covid-19 cases with 180 active as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Washington County had 326 cases with 190 active.
A seventh Washington County resident died Monday, according to Coroner Roger Morris.
NW News on 05/28/2020
Print Headline: Benton County reports first coronavirus death
