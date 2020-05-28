Brown's Country Store & Restaurant in Benton to open briefly for liquidation sale

Brown's Country Store & Restaurant, 18718 Interstate 30, Benton, which closed in April after 47 years as owners Phillip and Cissy Brown announced they were retiring, will reopen briefly — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, June 1-6 — to sell off all the store's remaining merchandise.

During the total liquidation sale, everything remaining will sell for 50% off. A list on the Facebook page, facebook.com/Browns-Country-Store-Restaurant-111478035551873, includes candy, clothing, jewelry, candles, pillows, themed items (Elvis, Harley Davidson, John Wayne, Marvel Superhero, Mickey Mouse, Star Wars), Arkansas souvenirs, pocket knives, posters, lotions and liquid hand soaps, Davy Crockett coonskin caps, hand-crafted walking sticks, Route 66 signs, military hats and Bible covers.

The business, which the Browns opened in 1973 in a former candy shop, incorporated a candy shop, a 100-foot buffet and a gift shop.

"We have enjoyed serving local patrons, friends, tourists and celebrities over these many years," the Browns said in an April news release. "We have heard memorable stories from locals who have talked to people all over the world who have experienced Brown's Southern hospitality and delicious food."