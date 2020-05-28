College coaches will be eyeing Gosnell's Williams

College coaches are sure to be monitoring the progress of quarterback and defensive back Floyd Williams over the next three years.

Williams (6-1, 160 pounds) had 1,850 rushing yards and 650 passing yards on the Blytheville freshman team last year. He will play for Gosnell this year.

While he hasn’t been able to meet with Williams because of the coronavirus, Pirates coach Lewis Earnest said Williams has been involved on Zoom meetings.

“He’s been very attentive, 100% attendance,” Earnest said. “I watched his highlight film at Blytheville last year and he has electric speed. He’s probably 4.5 (seconds) in he 40 as a ninth grader. That’s one of the fastest I’ve seen. Great arm talent.”

Williams will see action on both sides of the ball next season.

“We’re going to play him some at quarterback this year,” Earnest said. “We’re mainly going to play him at safety. We have a senior quarterback coming back that we’re going to play the majority of the time but we’re going to use him to run read option and some pass concepts and he’s going to start at safety for us this year.”

The Pirates also feature sophomore running back Travelle Anderson and offensive lineman Tederian Blair. Anderson has offers from North Texas and Kansas, while Blair has an offer from Kansas.

Earnest is excited to have Williams in the program.

“He can cover sideline to sideline and from what I’ve been told by previous coaches at Gosnell when he played here in junior high school, he was a very high IQ football player,” Earnest said. “He’s picked up the playbook in a hurry and he’s asked some questions and he texts me. He just has a thirst for the game that you want to see in recruited athletes. The ones that go to college and he has that already as a ninth grader.”