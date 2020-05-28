Disney plans July reopening for theme parks in Florida

Disney said it plans to reopen its Florida theme parks in July, hoping to reverse a monthslong tide of lost revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will reopen July 11, and Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios will resume business July 15, executives said Wednesday.

A number of social distancing measures will be imposed, said Jim McPhee, senior vice president of operations for Walt Disney World Resort. Customers will be required to wear masks and undergo temperature checks. And McPhee said parades and fireworks displays will remain temporarily suspended because of the crowds those events attract.

Disney submitted its reopening plan at an economic recovery task force meeting in Orange County, Fla., on Wednesday morning. The task force members approved Disney's plan shortly after it was presented. The plan still needs to be approved by Orlando Mayor Jerry Demings before it is sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"We believe our reopening proposal at our properties reflects a very thoughtful, methodical and phased approach," McPhee said.

Later Wednesday, the company offered more details about the reopening in a blog post on its website. An entry by Thomas Smith, editorial content director for Disney's theme parks, noted that while the company's signature costumed characters will be present at the parks, events such as "makeover opportunities" and character meet-and-greets will not be conducted.

"In preparing to reopen during this unusual time, we have to manage our theme parks in a very different way from what we've known before," Smith wrote.

He noted "limits on attendance," "controlled guest density" and "significantly limited" capacity, but a spokeswoman said the company would not be providing numbers or percentages on what that would entail. Disney previously reopened its Shanghai theme park with 30% capacity, in keeping with government requirements in China.

No new tickets will be sold for the time being, Smith said; the company plans to focus on honoring existing tickets and reservations before selling new tickets.

