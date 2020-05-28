Dog attack blamed for death of boy, 9, in Faulkner County

The Faulkner County sheriff's office is investigating the death of a 9-year-old boy Thursday morning as a suspected dog attack, according to a press release.

According to the release, the boy's mother reported that the boy, who has not been identified, went to get the mail at his home in Mount Vernon. When the boy did not return, the mother went to look for him but was unsuccessful.

She said she saw several dogs running from a field near her home, and the boy was found dead in the field from "an apparent dog attack," the release said.

An investigation led to two people being questioned, and two dogs were taken from a home off Chambers Lane, the release said. The people were not identified.

The dogs are being quarantined and will be held for investigative purposes, the press release said.