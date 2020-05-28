ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Magic Springs reopening and Go Red goes virtual

Morning 2 by Rebecca Thompson is on display at Cantrell Gallery. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

'Moments' on display

"Moments," paintings by Rebecca Thompson, will remain up through July 18 at Cantrell Gallery, 8208 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. The front door is locked during gallery hours, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, but patrons can call ahead to arrange entry, one or two at a time. Call (501) 224-1335 or visit cantrellgallery.com.

Magic Springs to open

Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, on East Grand Avenue (U.S. 70 East), Hot Springs, will open its doors Sunday with "rigorous sanitizing protocols, social distancing efforts and [continuing] to follow the guidance of state health agencies," according to a news release. The park is encouraging guests to take their own masks, required for all indoor dining locations. The park is also encouraging guests to buy discount admission tickets, in-park meal vouchers and parking online in advance to minimize cash transactions; visit MagicSprings.com.

Go Red goes virtual

The American Heart Association's 2020 Central Arkansas Go Red for Women Luncheon, supporting the fight to end heart disease and stroke in women, at noon June 12 will be a virtual event. Registered attendees will be asked to wear red. The event will feature inspiring survivor stories; guest speaker will be Becky Comet, a finalist on Season 12 of TV's The Biggest Loser. The association's Arkansas Facebook page (facebook.com/ahaarkansas) will host an online auction and other events leading up to the event. National sponsor is CVS Health; local sponsor is Saline Memorial Hospital. Visit CentralARGoRed.Heart.org.

Secrets by Rebecca Thompson is on display at Cantrell Gallery. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Outlets for art

Outlets of Little Rock is asking area artists to submit photographs of their work (paintings, photographs, drawings, sculpture) for inclusion in a virtual exhibition titled "#HappyDistraction." Artists can submit an Instagram-ready photograph with a one-sentence description, "representing moments of hope, light and color during this challenging time," according to a news release. The works selected will be shown on the shopping center's social media pages and website. Visit OutletsofLittleRock.com/HappyDistraction.

Overnight by Rebecca Thompson is on display at Cantrell Gallery. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Young filmmakers

Four young filmmakers are winners in the Isolation Imagination Film Contest:

• Bronson Crabtree, 22, of Little Rock, a Harding University graduate, won the $150 "Family" award for his film Pieces of History: Kent Westbrook, featuring the American Indian artifact collection of his grandfather, Dr. Kent Westbrook.

• Hannah Rainwater, 17, a senior at Nettleton High School, won the $150 "Arkansas History" award for her film Arkansas Strong, shot while social distancing at her home in Jonesboro, at Arkansas State University and at Craighead Forest Park.

• Perry Horton, 17, a senior at Conway Christian School, won the $150 "Arkansas Travel" award for his film COVID-19, a dystopian look at what could happen if Arkansans do not pay attention to pandemic precautions.

• Ella Hubener, 17, a senior at Little Rock Central High School, received a $50 Jury Prize for best "vertical format" entry.

Contest sponsors were American Dream Genealogy and Research and Gary Jones Video. See the winning entries at vimeo.com/420370937.

See Through 2 by Rebecca Thompson is on display at Cantrell Gallery. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Online arts camps

Registration is open for the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' 2020 online summer camps, starting June 15. The center in Pine Bluff's virtual camps in Art I and Art II, Theatre, Theatre Jr., Slam Poetry, CrEATe Lab and STEAM will meet for an hour a day except for Theatre Jr., which meets for 30 minutes. Descriptions and details — including tuition — are available online at asc701.org/2020-summer-camps. Scholarships are available for those who qualify. Call (870) 536-3375 or email mhoward@asc701.org or nsrahmaan@asc701.org.

