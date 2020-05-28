Everyone to play role in safe campus return

In this world we are living in, Zoom video conferencing has become a norm for meetings.

On Wednesday, via Zoom, University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek met with 44 members of the media to discuss the first phase of bringing athletes back to campus.

Unlike the shadowy days of yesteryear, the UA and Yurachek are transparent.

His immediate plan for bringing athletes back is 30 pages of preparation.

While the No. 1 thing remains washing your hands, there's a ton more because the hopes for a football season this fall rest with everyone, including the administration, coaches, athletes, trainers and student volunteers.

The coronavirus is still serious. It is still a pandemic. It is still taking lives, although the need to start returning to a normal life is essential, especially for the economy.

The athletes are slated to return June 8, and if everything goes as hoped the Razorbacks will play Nevada on Sept. 5 in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The question of how many of the Razorback Nation will be allowed to attend is just a hope and prayer.

Right now, Yurachek and the UA are trying to make clear what is expected and allowed, and providing detailed maps of where the athletes can go.

They cannot go to locker rooms, athlete lounges or hydrotherapy areas.

There are all types of arguments being waged across the nation about openings, which include returning athletes to campus.

Some are concerned it is too soon, and that college football is not that important.

Those people would not be described as die-hard fans. They're likely not fans at all, at least not of the perspiring arts.

Colleges all over the country might see it a little differently.

For years, colleges grew, student bodies were huge and the money flowed.

Now, not as many high school graduates are thinking about a degree as much as they are training and good jobs.

For instance, the trucking industry is about 68,000 drivers short, and those folks always have made a good living.

And college football brought millions to the campus with ticket sales, concessions and donations.

When the SEC and ESPN founded the SEC Network, it seemed they had found the goose laying golden eggs.

Then along comes covid-19, which immediately shut down the conference and NCAA basketball tournaments. All spring sports were canceled.

The NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball went into a holding pattern. The Olympics was postponed.

It was shocking to watch the world of sports just stop.

Now closing in on three months of no revenue, sports all over the world are preparing to return.

What Arkansas and the SEC are doing is preparing for the future.

There is a chance everything could blow up if the athletes don't adhere to the guidelines, which include social distancing and wearing a mask if they can't distance.

As a firm believer of wearing the mask in public -- What does it hurt? -- one hopes the athletes understand their role, which according to Yurachek and the SEC will be part of the process.

On the computer screen, Yurachek seemed confident without being cocky.

Calm with caring.

The UA is not taking any chances, and its first phase left little doubt.

In a little more than a week, athletes will return to their SEC campuses as part of a new world. If they are half as prepared as the schools, things should go well.

It is up to everyone involved to ensure a 2020 football season is played.

Sports on 05/28/2020