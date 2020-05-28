Sections
U.S. Rep. French Hill's seat added to "Red to Blue" campaign

by John Moritz | Today at 11:04 a.m.
U.S. Rep. French Hill is shown in this file photo.

U.S. Rep. French Hill, the Republican congressman from Little Rock, will be among the top incumbent targets by Democrats hoping to expand their control of Congress in this November’s elections, a campaign wing of the party announced Thursday.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said in a press release that it was adding Hill’s challenger in this year’s elections, state Sen. Joyce Elliott, D- Little Rock, to its “Red to Blue” program targeting 19 GOP-held districts.

Elliott had previously been added to an “offensive battlefield” program targeting 46 Republican districts. The boost indicated that national Democrats are prepared to invest more money and campaign resources in the central Arkansas’ 2nd Congressional District.

“Elliott has earned a spot on the Red to Blue program by surpassing aggressive goals for grassroots engagement, local support, campaign organization and fundraising,” the statement from the DCCC said.

Hill defeated his last Democratic challenger, state Rep. Clarke Tucker, D- Little Rock, by about 6.3 percentage points in 2018.

