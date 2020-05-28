Sections
Updated May 28, 2020 at 3:15 a.m.

Joffrey Peltier, founder of Operation Clean Sea, said the French environmental group has been "rather unpleasantly surprised" to find coronavirus-related waste, including surgical masks and rubber gloves, littering the Mediterranean Sea floor near the French Riviera resort of Antibe.

Tania Rues, a police spokeswoman in Miramar, Fla., said officers are working to identify a naked man recorded on security video on Memorial Day who spent the "entire day" vandalizing the city's high school, causing about $100,000 in damage.

Andy Byford, former chief of the New York City subway system, has been named London's new transit commissioner, overseeing the London transport network, which has seen fare revenue plummet 95% because of the pandemic.

Kwame Kilpatrick, 49, the former mayor of Detroit who has served seven years of a 28-year sentence for a corruption conviction, won't be leaving a federal prison in Louisiana early after the U.S. Bureau of Prisons denied his request for home confinement during the pandemic.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Adam Brown, a Florida wildlife officer, said that after ruling out tranquilizer darts, officers baited a trap with Krispy Kreme doughnuts and pie-scented spray to capture and relocate a 250-pound black bear that had been roaming Fort Myers.

Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds, 23-year-old New Zealand hikers who survived being lost for 18 days in Kahurangi National Park, were rescued by a military helicopter after crews spotted smoke from a fire the two lit.

Alexander Friedmann, a former convict turned prison-reform advocate in Nashville, Tenn., is facing charges after authorities said he was seen on video placing firearms inside walls in a jail under construction, as part of a jail escape plan that included having a concrete room installed in his basement so he could practice breaking through walls.

Jordan Cook, 32, of Boerne, Texas, a former Nebraska hunting guide, was sentenced to five years' probation and faces more than $80,000 in fines and penalties for his part in an illegal hunting operation involving more than two dozen people.

Patrick Kitchens, police chief of Leavenworth, Kan., said a soldier saved "countless lives" when he ran over a Missouri man who was shooting randomly at people on a bridge near the soldier's base, trapping the gunman under his car until police arrived.

