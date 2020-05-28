• Joffrey Peltier, founder of Operation Clean Sea, said the French environmental group has been "rather unpleasantly surprised" to find coronavirus-related waste, including surgical masks and rubber gloves, littering the Mediterranean Sea floor near the French Riviera resort of Antibe.

• Tania Rues, a police spokeswoman in Miramar, Fla., said officers are working to identify a naked man recorded on security video on Memorial Day who spent the "entire day" vandalizing the city's high school, causing about $100,000 in damage.

• Andy Byford, former chief of the New York City subway system, has been named London's new transit commissioner, overseeing the London transport network, which has seen fare revenue plummet 95% because of the pandemic.

• Kwame Kilpatrick, 49, the former mayor of Detroit who has served seven years of a 28-year sentence for a corruption conviction, won't be leaving a federal prison in Louisiana early after the U.S. Bureau of Prisons denied his request for home confinement during the pandemic.

• Adam Brown, a Florida wildlife officer, said that after ruling out tranquilizer darts, officers baited a trap with Krispy Kreme doughnuts and pie-scented spray to capture and relocate a 250-pound black bear that had been roaming Fort Myers.

• Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds, 23-year-old New Zealand hikers who survived being lost for 18 days in Kahurangi National Park, were rescued by a military helicopter after crews spotted smoke from a fire the two lit.

• Alexander Friedmann, a former convict turned prison-reform advocate in Nashville, Tenn., is facing charges after authorities said he was seen on video placing firearms inside walls in a jail under construction, as part of a jail escape plan that included having a concrete room installed in his basement so he could practice breaking through walls.

• Jordan Cook, 32, of Boerne, Texas, a former Nebraska hunting guide, was sentenced to five years' probation and faces more than $80,000 in fines and penalties for his part in an illegal hunting operation involving more than two dozen people.

• Patrick Kitchens, police chief of Leavenworth, Kan., said a soldier saved "countless lives" when he ran over a Missouri man who was shooting randomly at people on a bridge near the soldier's base, trapping the gunman under his car until police arrived.

