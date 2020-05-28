OUTDOORS BRIEFS

Incentive program set for rice farmers

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will hold a webinar today at 6 p.m. for rice farmers wishing to earn extra money while maintaining rice production on their fields that are within 10 miles of a wildlife management area that has a waterfowl management focus.

The AGFC's Waterfowl Rice Incentive Conservation Enhancement Program offers payments of up to $150 per acre to landowners willing to forgo tilling their rice fields under in the fall, flood the fields to make waste grain available to ducks and allow the AGFC to conduct managed draw hunts on the property during each weekend of Arkansas' duck season. The application deadline for this program is Monday.

"The payment varies based on the flooding option the landowner chooses and complies with during the waterfowl wintering period," said Luke Naylor, waterfowl program coordinator for the AGFC. "We've already had many sign up, but we want to let any rice producer within the focus areas have an opportunity to apply for these incentives."

Naylor said that besides making sure the field is flooded during the waterfowl wintering period and allowing access, landowners will not have to provide any additional accommodations for hunters.

"We will handle all the logistics of the hunts through an open public drawing," Naylor said. "Only four people per weekend will be allowed to hunt each field, and we will be able to contact them directly. The landowner won't have to place or maintain any blinds, pits or other special accommodations for the hunts."

The AGFC has hosted one webinar for interested landowners, which is available on the website.

Visit agfc.com/wrice to learn more about the program and how to participate in the webinar.

AGFC issues Overcup advisory

MORRILTON -- The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has issued an advisory for Lake Overcup because of a blue-green algae bloom.

Boating and fishing are allowed, but the agency urges visitors to avoid contact with the water and the algae. Anglers are encouraged to wash and cook fish appropriately.

The AGFC prohibits swimming in Lake Overcup, but any incidental contact should be limited. Pets should be discouraged from swimming, wading or drinking the water. Any area that has come into contact with algae should be washed with soap and water. If a pet ingests lake water and becomes increasingly lethargic or develops stomach issues, contact your veterinarian immediately.

Some types of blue-green algae produce natural toxins or poisons. When these algae die and break down, toxins may be released into the water. The AGFC, in coordination with the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, will continue monitoring the blue-green algae levels in the lake.

For more information on the advisory status, call the AGFC Mayflower Regional Office at (877) 470-3309, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

