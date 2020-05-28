Letter calls president's watchdog firings legal

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks to the media after leaving the Senate chamber, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump followed the law when he fired several inspectors general in the past two months, the White House has told Congress.

A White House letter issued Tuesday in response to concerns from a prominent Republican senator does not explain the decision-making behind Trump's recent removal of some inspectors general.

Senate Democrats say the letter is inadequate and even disrespectful.

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, the top Democrat on the Senate committee that oversees inspectors general, called the White House's explanation "completely inadequate" and said it "fails to provide any legitimate reason for the removal of an inspector general."

Now, more than ever, "the Senate has to stand up for the independence and integrity of these independent agency watchdogs," Peters said in a statement Wednesday, adding that he is working with senators from both parties to strengthen oversight and accountability throughout the federal government.

Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer called the White House letter "dismissive" and "a disrespectful slap in the face" to Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Grassley, R-Iowa -- a longtime, self-appointed defender of inspectors general and congressional oversight -- requested that the White House explain the basis for the firings in April and May of the inspectors general for intelligence agencies and the State Department.

The response Tuesday from White House counsel Pat Cipollone does not provide those details, instead making the points that Trump has the authority to remove inspectors general, that he appropriately alerted Congress and that he selected qualified officials as replacements.

"When the President loses confidence in an inspector general, he will exercise his constitutional right and duty to remove that officer -- as did President Reagan when he removed inspectors general upon taking office and as did President Obama when he was in office," Cipollone wrote.

A spokeswoman for Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said Portman has consistently called on the Trump administration to provide more thorough explanations, as required by law, regarding any inspector general removal. Portman and Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., wrote a letter to Trump last month stressing the importance of inspectors general and declaring that they must be Senate-confirmed, independent and "empowered" to conduct audits and investigations.

The tumult has not been limited to the watchdog offices at the State Department and the intelligence community.

Trump also demoted Glenn Fine from his role as acting inspector general at the Pentagon, effectively removing him as head of a special board to oversee auditing of the coronavirus economic relief package. Fine resigned Tuesday.

And Trump moved to replace the chief watchdog at the Department of Health and Human Services, Christi Grimm, who testified Tuesday that her office was moving ahead with new reports and audits on the department's response to the coronavirus despite Trump's public criticism of her.

Taken together, the moves have raised alarms about efforts to weaken government oversight and about possible retaliation for investigations or actions seen as unfavorable to the administration.

Michael Atkinson, who was fired as intelligence community inspector general last month, advanced a whistleblower complaint that resulted in the president's impeachment. Democrats say Steve Linick was fired as State Department inspector general as he was conducting investigations tied to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Grassley said Tuesday that he was dissatisfied with the White House's lack of explanation, saying: "Congress made clear that if the president is going to fire an inspector general, there ought to be a good reason for it. The White House Counsel's response failed to address this requirement."

Grassley said he does not dispute Trump's authority under the Constitution to fire an inspector general, but he added: "Without sufficient explanation, it's fair to question the president's rationale for removing an inspector general. If the president has a good reason to remove an inspector general, just tell Congress what it is."

Grassley, who bristles at criticism that he has gone easy on Trump, also criticized the White House for allowing two acting inspectors general -- at the State and Transportation departments -- to hold separate jobs within those agencies at same time.

Stephen Akard, the State Department's new acting inspector general, also serves as Senate-confirmed director of the Office of Foreign Missions, where he oversees the treatment of foreign missions and their representatives in the United States.

Howard "Skip" Elliott, the new acting inspector general at the Transportation Department, is administrator of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, a key agency in the department. He has pledged to recuse himself from investigations into the pipeline agency.

"The White House Counsel's letter does not address this glaring conflict of interest," Grassley said. "Congress established inspectors general to serve the American people -- to be independent and objective watchdogs, not agency lapdogs."

Grassley said he has long made it clear that "acting inspectors general should not be political appointees in order to preserve the independence required of the office," adding that he is working with Senate colleagues on legislation to codify that principle.

