LR Parkview's Bennett becomes 2nd in-state freshman offered by Arkansas

Little Rock Parkview freshman running back Darien Bennett is the second freshman in the state to receive an offer from Arkansas coach Sam Pittman.

Bennett, 6-0, 215 pounds, joins teammate and sophomore running back James Jointer with an offer from the Hogs.

"He has very good speed and isn't afraid of work and loves a challenge," Parkview coach Brad Bolding said.

Bolding said Jointer and Bennett push one another.

"James and DB really push each other," Bolding said. "They will be so much ahead of everyone else because they’ve competed all through high school. Most high school D-I players don’t know how to really compete because they’ve always been better than everyone else.

“But these two guys work and they push each other to be better every day."

The Razorbacks have a commitment from Patriots quarterback Landon Rogers for the 2021 class and are also after highly recruited Parkview tight end Erin Outley.

Arkansas offered Ashdown freshman receiver/tight end Shamar Easter in April.