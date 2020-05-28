MLB owners divide to try to conquer

There was concern last spring.

The union reps in the Yankees' clubhouse were trying to reach out to their younger teammates to make sure they knew the ins and outs of the union and understood the importance of sticking together. They were being proactive, knowing that a big fight with the league was on the horizon.

"It's pretty informal, just talking to guys, particularly younger guys about what the union is trying to do and what's coming up," Zack Britton said in a March 2019 interview about the union's preparations for the next collective bargaining agreement. "We just want to make sure everyone is on the same page."

Tuesday, MLB used the current coronavirus pandemic to try and drive the wedge right into that weak spot in every clubhouse in baseball: the haves vs. the have-nots in the union.

Delivering their financial proposal, a sliding scale on which the owners would pay their players a prorated portion of their contracts, MLB and the union took the next step in trying to get a 2020 MLB season back on the field. Nearly 11 weeks ago, MLB shut down spring training and postponed the regular season indefinitely as the country tried to deal with the coronavirus, which has devastated the economy and killed 100,000 Americans as of Wednesday morning.

The first round of negotiations on health and safety went smoothly, though the union pointed out Tuesday that those issues are not entirely settled yet. The second round had been built up by the owners' initial suggestion of 50-50 revenue sharing to account for no fans being allowed in the ballparks, leaked before the proposals were made and drawing the ire from players. After players such as Rays pitcher Blake Snell popped off about the plan, which was seen as a second pay cut after the players had already agreed to prorated salaries, the public outcry and pressure fell hard on the players.

So on Tuesday, the owners' tact of asking players to accept a sliding-scale portion of that prorated salary was an attempt for the league to "fall back" from a more aggressive proposal.

Instead, it was met by the players with disbelief.

For the Yankees that puts new ace Gerrit Cole in the tightest of situations. He signed a record deal for a pitcher this offseason and would have been paid $36 million this season. Under the current proposal, Cole would make $8 million, over a 77% pay cut. He wouldn't be the only one in the Yankees clubhouse taking a hit, but he'd be taking the biggest one.

Another player, who falls quite a few rungs beneath Cole on the sliding scale but will take about a 65% pay cut under the current proposal, is absolutely concerned about this becoming an issue within the clubhouse.

"It looks bad if I say it's unfair publicly. I look greedy," the player said on the condition of anonymity. "MLB knew what it was doing. Guys are going to protest this and their teammates, the younger players, who are making their first real money, are going to be mad at them, because they just want that pay check.

"The owners knew what they were doing. Now, they'll sit back and watch the union fight internally."

This has been a sore spot for the union for a few years.

It was early in spring training 2019 that Britton said the union was making an effort to reach out to younger players after another alarmingly slow free-agent market that paid the big contracts, but squeezed out the middle class of players. There was also an alarming trend of watching young players avoid arbitration by signing team friendly extension deals, like Luis Severino and the Phillies' Aaron Nola. Looking back over the last collective bargaining agreement, the players realized they had to be unified to get a better deal.

Now, the union has to hope that those efforts over the past year have helped or face yet another divisive decision.

