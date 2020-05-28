Authorities investigate officer-involved shooting in North Little Rock

Police investigate a shooting Thursday at East Broadway Street and Lynch Drive in North Little Rock. ( Staton Breidenthal)
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday in North Little Rock, police said.
The shooting occurred on the 4600 block of East Broadway, near Lynch Drive, according to North Little Rock police spokeswoman Sgt. Amy Cooper.
An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.
