Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Officers say escaped inmates pretended to be Mexican migrants

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:42 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Menagers Dam southwest of Sells, Ariz., near the U.S.-Mexico border is shown in this Oct. 3, 2018, file photo. (Tohono O'odham Nation Department of Public Safety via AP / Richard Saunders )

SELLS, Ariz. — The U.S. Border Patrol says two men who escaped from a Colorado prison said they were Mexicans who wished to be deported when agents patrolling the U.S.-Mexico border found them.

After some more questioning, agents discovered the men were 35-year-old Jose Rodriguez and 42-year-old Raul Guzman, who had escaped a minimum-security facility in Florence, Colo., this week. Prison staff noticed they were missing during a Wednesday inmate count.

The Border Patrol says it arrested a 30-year-old woman who was driving the men, but later said that the aiding and abetting charge she faced was dropped because of coronavirus-related restrictions.

It says the men claimed to be in the United States illegally and wished to be immediately returned to Mexico. At some point, the agents figured out that was not the case.

Rodriguez and Guzman were each serving drug sentences. They have been turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT