On masks, GOP not in lockstep with president

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears with President Donald Trump after the weekly Senate GOP luncheon on May 19. (The New York Times/Doug Mills)

Some Republicans disagree with President Donald Trump's suggestion that wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is a sign of personal weakness or political correctness.

"Wearing a face covering is not about politics -- it's about helping other people," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday in a plea over Twitter, echoing comments by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum last week. "This is one time when we truly are all in this together."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., posted a photograph on Instagram of himself in a mask Tuesday night. Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., has added "#wearyourmask" to his Twitter handle, after photographing himself earlier in the month wearing a mask in an airport as part of an appeal for the public to "remain vigilant."

And Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, a member of the Republican leadership, posted a photo of himself in a mask Monday, asking others to adopt the practice.

"We all have to do our part. Maintain social distancing but if you can't, do this," Cornyn wrote on Instagram. "Easy peasy. Go for it."

White House staff members are required to wear masks in the building, though the president is exempted from that rule.

Trump retweeted a picture of a masked Joe Biden taken Monday during a war memorial visit. The caption said: "This might help explain why Trump doesn't like to wear a mask in public."

Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, posted a similar image on Instagram, calling the mask "a muzzle so Joe can't sniff anyone." Dan Scavino Jr., the deputy chief of staff at the White House, shared doctored footage on Twitter that makes it appear as if Biden wore a mask while eating.

"That is an issue that divides Republicans and not anybody else," said Nick Gourevitch, a Democratic pollster who recently helped write a public memo to lawmakers and liberal interest groups recommending that they embrace the mask issue.

He noted that open-ended questions in a public Democratic tracking poll he conducts began to find the word "mask" repeated in mid-May when voters were asked what negative things they thought they had "seen, read or heard" about Trump's response to the coronavirus.

When asked Tuesday by CNN if wearing a mask projected strength or weakness, Biden offered a third option, saying it projected leadership. He called Trump "an absolute fool" for his mockery of protective measures.

"Presidents are supposed to lead, not engage in folly and be falsely masculine," Biden said. "It reminds me of the guys I grew up with playing ball. They would walk around with a ball, but they didn't like to hit very much."

On Tuesday, Biden made his Twitter avatar a picture nearly identical to the one Trump responded to. He also posted it on Instagram, with the caption "wear a mask."

TRUMP'S TACTICS

Trump has said previously that he supports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations that masks be worn by everyone "in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain." But he has also said, "I don't think I am going to be doing it."

On a visit last week to a Ford plant in Michigan, he wore a mask during a private tour but removed it to speak to the media, saying he had been tested for the virus that morning and did not pose a danger, and that he "didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing" him with a mask.

At the White House on Tuesday, Trump said that his tweet about Biden's mask was a response to the circumstance. He said he found it "very unusual" that Biden had worn a mask outside, even though the logistics of Biden's appearance placed him near others at times and thus fell under the administration's recommendations for wearing a mask.

Then the president accused the inquiring reporter of being "politically correct" for not removing his mask to ask the question.

"I wasn't criticizing him at all," Trump said of Biden. "Why would I do anything like that?"

The Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign have not yet followed him into making masks a major part of the messaging strategy.

But some Republican strategists said there was a clear logic to Trump's tactics, assuming voters see them positioning Trump as a champion for the return to normal life.

Eric Beach, the co-chairman of Great America PAC, a pro-Trump effort that is working on the presidential race, said Trump had repeatedly shown leadership by challenging assumptions around questions such as when schools should reopen.

MASK DECISIONS

"There is this capitulation that Biden seems to have," Beach said. "That capitulation seems to be: Believe the science, don't question anything and don't show any leadership, whereas Trump understands that we should question science and should question data as he did with reopening the schools."

Masks are recommended for the public by all state governments. Nine states have broad mandates and 24 states have more targeted mandates, largely requiring mask use in workplaces, according to tracking by the National Governors Association.

On Capitol Hill, the question of wearing masks has largely been settled.

All GOP senators wear masks when they are around the Capitol, on the Senate floor and at their lunch meetings -- except Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who has recovered from a coronavirus infection and considers himself immune. While speaking at hearings and on the Senate floor, they follow a standard set by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., removing the masks only to speak formally.

In the House, a minority of conservative lawmakers, including Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, have chosen not to wear masks.

Some House Democrats, by contrast, have taken to prominently wearing masks. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland wore a mask in the pattern of the state flag while overseeing a recent pro forma session.

Others have delighted in seeing Trump wearing a mask at the Ford plant last week in images that were captured during a backstage moment before he stepped in front of the cameras.

"OMG! He actually wore one," Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., celebrated when she posted the image online. "See, it didn't hurt that much."

Information for this article was contributed by Scott Clement and Paul Kane of The Washington Post.

A Section on 05/28/2020