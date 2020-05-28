Sections
Police ID suspect in LR man's slaying

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:49 a.m.

Little Rock police have identified a 19-year-old man as a suspect in last week's slaying of a Little Rock man at a Milkyway Drive home, police said.

Police announced Tuesday on social media that Jason Bridges is wanted on a capital-murder warrant in Thursday's death of Jeremy Parks, 22.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Search all killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock this year at arkansasonline.com/2020homicides]

Witnesses told police that Parks was shot by a man who arrived at the house asking for him. Their encounter escalated into a fight in which the man shot Parks several times, then fled in a blue sedan, police said.

Detectives obtained surveillance video of the neighborhood during a search of the Stardust Village subdivision, which is about a block west of Woodbridge Drive and north of Mabelvale Cut Off Road.

