Police ID suspect in LR man's slaying

Little Rock police have identified a 19-year-old man as a suspect in last week's slaying of a Little Rock man at a Milkyway Drive home, police said.

Police announced Tuesday on social media that Jason Bridges is wanted on a capital-murder warrant in Thursday's death of Jeremy Parks, 22.

Witnesses told police that Parks was shot by a man who arrived at the house asking for him. Their encounter escalated into a fight in which the man shot Parks several times, then fled in a blue sedan, police said.

Detectives obtained surveillance video of the neighborhood during a search of the Stardust Village subdivision, which is about a block west of Woodbridge Drive and north of Mabelvale Cut Off Road.

