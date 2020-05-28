Sebastian County justice of the peace arrested on child endangerment charge

Sebastian County Justice of the Peace Karla Reedy was arrested Wednesday on one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, authorities said.

Fort Smith police responded April 21 to a home on Oak Hollow Lane after calls about an intoxicated person, according to a police report.

Officers spoke with Reedy, who represents District 13 in the county, and she said she had not been driving but had gone to pick up a minor who was at a friend’s house, according to a police report.

Police wrote in the report her eyes appeared bloodshot and watery, and her speech was slurred.

Reedy had driven to pick up the minor, who could tell she had been drinking, the latter reportedly told officers. According to police, the minor said she “took off driving through the neighborhood and would not stop."

The minor reportedly jumped out of the car due to feeling unsafe and went to a friend’s house, police said.

Authorities said a witness to the incident told police Reedy had pulled into his yard, leaving ruts in the grass.

He said she then did a “burn out” in the street and sped through the neighborhood, according to the report.

Reedy was released from the county jail on bond about an hour after her arrest, an online jail roster shows.

County Judge David Hudson said he was aware of the incident and could not provide any comment as the situation unfolds. He said more, including how the charges could affect Reedy's position, will be clearer as the case progresses.