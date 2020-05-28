State sports brief

SOFTBALL

UA's Parr selected for team

For the second consecutive year, University of Arkansas senior outfielder Sydney Parr has been selected to the SEC Community Service Team.

Each year, the SEC announces a community service team for all 21 league-sponsored sports as it looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to the community.

A native of North Little Rock, Parr volunteered last summer to collect about 2,000 pounds of new and gently used baseball and softball equipment for donation through the Pitch in for Baseball and Softball nonprofit organization. She also spent time with kids at Our House Shelter in Little Rock, which empowers homeless and near-homeless families in Central Arkansas.

Parr also volunteered with the Miracle League to provide those with disabilities the opportunity to play baseball. She also participated in a walk to support Down Syndrome awareness and read to local elementary school students in Northwest Arkansas. She has been an ambassador for the sport by volunteering at numerous softball summer camps to speak on her experiences in the game. Parr remains an active member on campus through student-athlete development.

On the diamond, she started all 25 games and scored the second-most runs on the team (21) while ranking fourth in both batting average (.338) and on-base percentage (.439).

Parr joins Whitney Cloer (2007, 2009), Amanda Caldwell (2011-12), Megan Pearson (2014-15) and Parker Pocklington (2016-17) as a two-time Razorback softball community-service honoree.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

