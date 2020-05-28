Student wanted in 2 slayings caught

This undated photo provided by the Connecticut State Police shows Peter Manfredonia. A woman who said she was abducted by Manfredonia, a college student suspected of killing two people in Connecticut, has been found safe in New Jersey, police said Monday, May 25, 2020. (Connecticut State Police via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. -- A college student sought by police as a suspect in a crime rampage including two slayings in Connecticut has been captured, the Connecticut State Police said Wednesday night.

Peter Manfredonia, 23, had been the subject of a six-day search involving several police agencies and the FBI.

He was found in Hagerstown, Md. He was not injured and no officers were either during the arrest, police said.

Manfredonia was wanted in the machete killing of 62-year-old Ted DeMers and the wounding of another man in Willington, Conn., on Friday.

The University of Connecticut senior also went to another man's home, held him hostage, stole his guns and truck and drove about 70 miles southwest to Derby, Conn., the state police agency said.

In Derby, police found Manfredonia's high school friend, Nicholas Eisele, 23, shot to death in his home on Sunday. Authorities believe Manfredonia then forced Eisele's girlfriend into her car and fled the state. The girlfriend was found unharmed with her car at a rest stop near Columbia, N.J.

Pennsylvania police said Manfredonia took an Uber to a Walmart in East Stroudsburg, not far from the New Jersey border.

Police discovered through interviews with the driver and from security camera footage that Manfredonia walked behind the store and onto railroad tracks, authorities said.

A man fitting his description was spotted Tuesday night near Scranton, Pa., prompting another search there. And police later suspected Manfredonia to be in the Hagerstown, Md., area, where a ride-hailing service dropped off someone matching his description Wednesday.

An attorney for Manfredonia's family, Michael Dolan, said the actions of the past week are out of character for Manfredonia, who was an honors engineering student at the University of Connecticut. He said the Newtown native had a history of depression and anxiety, but would not say whether he was on any medication for those conditions.

"This came as a total surprise to everybody based on Peter's past," he said. "He's been a kind-hearted person who has no history of violence or any trouble with the law."

A Section on 05/28/2020